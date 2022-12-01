2022 is about to end and the Google Play store has unveiled the list of the best apps and games of 2022. This includes Users’ Choice and 20 “Best of” categories. This year, Google has also included the best app and game for Chromebook as well. The company also introduced two new categories in the gaming section. Check out the list of all the best apps and games of 2022 on the Google Play Store.

Google Announces Best Android Apps and Games of 2022

Users’ choice

App: BeReal

BeReal Game: Apex Legends Mobile

Best Android apps of 2022

The best overall app is Dream by Wombo

Best for Fun: PetStar

Best for Personal Growth: Breathwrk

Best Everyday Essentials: Plant Parent

Best Hidden Gems: Recover Athletics

Best Apps for Good: The Stigma App

Best for Wear: Todoist

Best for Tablets: Pocket

Best for Chromebooks: BandLab

Best Android games of 2022

Best Game: Apex Legends Mobile

Best Multiplayer: Dislyte

Best Pick Up & Play: Angry Birds Journey

Best Indies: Dicey Dungeons

Best Story (new category): Papers, Please

Best Ongoing (new category): Genshin Impact

Best on Play Pass (new category): Very Little Nightmares

Best for Tablets: Tower of Fantasy

Best Game for Chromebook: Roblox

Top-Selling Books

Fire & Blood by George RR Martin

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

Fairy Tale by Stephen King

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jeanette McCurdy

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sara J. Maas

Top-selling Audiobooks

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jeanette McCurdy

Fairy Tale by Stephen King

Fire & Blood by George RR Martin

Atomic Habits by James Clear

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

