Google Announces Best Android Apps and Games of 2022
2022 is about to end and the Google Play store has unveiled the list of the best apps and games of 2022. This includes Users’ Choice and 20 “Best of” categories. This year, Google has also included the best app and game for Chromebook as well. The company also introduced two new categories in the gaming section. Check out the list of all the best apps and games of 2022 on the Google Play Store.
Google Announces Best Android Apps and Games of 2022
Users’ choice
- App: BeReal
- Game: Apex Legends Mobile
Best Android apps of 2022
- The best overall app is Dream by Wombo
- Best for Fun: PetStar
- Best for Personal Growth: Breathwrk
- Best Everyday Essentials: Plant Parent
- Best Hidden Gems: Recover Athletics
- Best Apps for Good: The Stigma App
- Best for Wear: Todoist
- Best for Tablets: Pocket
- Best for Chromebooks: BandLab
Best Android games of 2022
- Best Game: Apex Legends Mobile
- Best Multiplayer: Dislyte
- Best Pick Up & Play: Angry Birds Journey
- Best Indies: Dicey Dungeons
- Best Story (new category): Papers, Please
- Best Ongoing (new category): Genshin Impact
- Best on Play Pass (new category): Very Little Nightmares
- Best for Tablets: Tower of Fantasy
- Best Game for Chromebook: Roblox
Top-Selling Books
- Fire & Blood by George RR Martin
- It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
- Fairy Tale by Stephen King
- I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jeanette McCurdy
- A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sara J. Maas
Top-selling Audiobooks
- I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jeanette McCurdy
- Fairy Tale by Stephen King
- Fire & Blood by George RR Martin
- Atomic Habits by James Clear
- It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
Check Also: App Store Awards Announces the Best Apps and Games of 2022