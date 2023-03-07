Google Announces Noise Cancellation Feature on Phones

Advertisement

In today’s fast-paced world, attending virtual meetings on the go has become a norm, and more often than not, we rely on our mobile devices to do so. However, compared to desktop computers, mobile phones often lack some features, such as noise cancellation, which can make it challenging to focus during a meeting. But worry not, as Google has announced that it plans to make this feature available on mobile phones as well.

Advertisement

Google Meet has been updating its features consistently, and the latest addition before noise cancellation was the 360-degree background during video calls. This feature created an immersive experience as the background moved in the same direction as the screen. The good news is that this feature is now available to the public, making video calls more exciting than ever.

However, the lack of noise cancellation on mobile phones has been a key missing feature for many users, especially in noisy environments like coffee shops or busy streets. Fortunately, Google has decided to roll out noise cancellation to mobile users. This feature will filter out background sounds such as typing, room echo, and construction activity, making the audio quality of your virtual meetings much better. While it does not filter out human speech from other sources, it targets noise from non-human sources and successfully eliminates them.

Advertisement

It’s important to note that the noise cancellation feature is only available to users with Google Workspace accounts, such as Business Standard, Business Plus, and Enterprise Essentials. Users in South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and nearby areas are currently unable to access the service, but we hope Google will include these markets in the future.

In conclusion, with Google’s continuous updates, attending virtual meetings on the go has become much more accessible, and the noise cancellation feature for mobile users is a testament to that. So, whether you’re in a noisy environment or not, you can rest assured that your meetings will be more productive and efficient with this new feature.

Check out? Everything We Know So Far Regarding Google Pixel Watch 2