Google Brings Improvements to YouTube Music to Rival Spotify & Apple Music

With the arrival of Spotify and Apple Music, many YouTube users shifted to these apps which offer distinctive features and up to par music streaming. With regard to this transition, Google is working hard these days to bring new improvements to YouTube Music. Many new features have been added and innovative improvements have been brought forward to attract the users to the app.

The first feature that has been added is the ability to save a queue as a playlist. This feature is widely available on iOS but it was missing for Android users. Now, this feature is rolled out to the Android version of the app.

The other feature is the increased artist diversity in songs and playlist radios which will give a broader selection of songs from diverse artists on the radio. Few changes are also meant for smart TV and smartwatch users. YouTube used to put the same songs with slightly different interfaces previously but now on TVs, there are no duplicates in the listen again section. The users hence will no longer see the same options again.

On the smartwatches previously the playlist just could be shuffled while the albums would play in the order. Now the user can finally shuffle the play all the music that he had already downloaded which will give real pleasure and ease to the user.

A new feature of quality-of-life has been added for the premium subscribers which will make it easier to switch from the mobile app to the web app. Hence, the user can now seamlessly switch from the audio version of songs to the video version and vice versa.

There is also improvement in the addition of a Family mix to the Family shelf for people who want to share their subscription with friends and family. Many people just want to hear a single audio clip and don’t want to get automatically launched to song radio. For them Google has brought improvement and has offered single song queues.

Another update is the sharing of listened songs with full artists’ pages to Snapchat. The “add to playlist” is now simple and more useful which was once congested with workflow. Google is also working to bring the Explore section on the home screen to make things simpler and time-saving for the users.

The users of YouTube Music will surely be going to enjoy these new updates and improvements and hence, will help Google to compete with the competitors.

