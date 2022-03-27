Last year in March, YouTube Music widely rolled out the ability to shuffle songs when Casting. Now, YouTube Music can also repeat while casting once again. Yes, this feature was already available a while ago for a limited period of time.

YouTube Music Can Now Repeat When Casting

in February 2020, YouTube Music got the ability to shuffle and repeat during Casting sessions. However, both capabilities were quickly pulled shortly after people started receiving it. There were no noticeable issues during the short period it was live. Later, shuffle became widely available but the repeat button remained greyed out.

This works on YouTube Music for Android and iOS, but not the iPad app. The issue for the latter class of device involves the repeat button not appearing on the old Now Playing UI that has yet to be updated to the Android tablet equivalent. The redesigned player rolled out to the iPhone in August of 2020.

We are hoping that this time we will get the function permanently. Just recently, YouTube has introduced a transcription feature on its Android app. Since its launch, the users are loving it and it proved to be particularly useful in long videos. It helps you find a certain commend or extract your favourite quote by searching the automatically generated transcript of the video.

