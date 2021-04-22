Today is Earth day and people throughout the world celebrate this day with full zeal raising public awareness regarding greenery and pollution. Google always comes forward to celebrate such special days and takes it as its social responsibility to make its users aware of this ongoing situation. Usually, Google leaves a message via images but this time it has come with a video of Doodle, highlighting our obligations towards this earth and how we can together create a better future for our planet.

Google Celebrates Earth Day with a Video Doodle

This year, the theme of Doodle is Restore Our Earth which focuses on restoring the ecosystem throughout the globe with natural processes, ever-rising green technologies, and innovative thinking. Google shows that we are living on this earth and we can return all the favors by just planting one sapling at a time.

Here’s the Google Doodle Video paying tribute to Earth Day:

The doodle video shows multiple trees being planted, resulting in climate change. The video shows how trees are beneficial for us by showcasing them giving us shade. The concept revolves around making a better environment for our children and how these saplings grow and turn out to be a tree that is beneficial for us. No doubt it is a very good message and shows that instead of cutting trees we can plant them to make our earth a better place to live in not for ourselves but for the future generations.

