Google Photos’ New Feature will Let Users add media files when Offline

Google Photos is one of the best platforms to store and save photos associated with special memories with privacy. While there are many alternatives, Google Photos remain the best one till now and users are still using it. Though one has to opt for premium versions after the storage limit exceeded but for temporary users it remains the best option ever. Previously when users had to upload images in Google Photos, they had to be online. There is nothing wrong with being online but sometimes you are in areas where you do not have an internet connection. Soon google photos’ new feature will solve this issue by allowing users to upload photos when offline.

The wait for Google Photos’ New Feature will End Soon

Android Police who discovered this feature revealed that when a user will add a photo, video, or album while offline, they will be saved somewhere and synchronized to Google servers as soon as your device goes online.

One cannot get this feature by updating the app so you will have to wait for Google to push this feature to your device. Still, if you cannot wait for it, you need to download the latest version of Photos. If you do not get the option to upload pictures and videos to albums while offline, wait for the server-side switch to flip.