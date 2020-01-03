Google Celebrates Nabil Ali Mohammad 82nd Birthday with a Doodle

Googe always celebrates special days of great personalities by giving tribute to them with a doodle. It makes sure that every zone should have witnessed the special days by remembering their heroes on birthdays. Today marks the 82nd birthday of one of the most famous person, an Egyptian pioneer of Arabic Language computing. Named Dr Nabil Ali Mohammad, the person is known for his innovations in the field of computational linguistics launched by Arab. He created and developed many programs in Arabic format that were able to make digitization of Arabs easier than before.

The Doodle created by Google is super cute and shows an old aged man in glasses just right beside the computer. It clearly shows his contribution towards computing and languages. ABy writing “Jojal”, Google wants to highlight his offerings when it comes to Arab language.

Iconic Nabil Ali Mohammad Honored with Google Doodle

Nabil Ali Mohammad was born in Cairo on 3rd, January 1938. He was an art lover from a very young age however, later on, he utilized his creativity in the field of engineering. He obtained the PhD dregree of Aeronautical Engineering and later on spent around 20 years working as an engineer with the Egyptian Air Force.

Due to his efforts, he was able to connect Arabic speakers with each other throughout the world. During his career, he wrote multiple books and other technical papers. He has also won many awards and is known for his contribution in the Arab digitization.

