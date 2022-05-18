Google Cloud Introduces a New Software Supply Chain & Zero-Trust Security Solution

This week, Google Cloud is conducting its annual Security Summit, and unsurprisingly, the firm is launching a few new security features during the event. The announcements of 2022 are focused on software supply chain protection, Zero Trust, and tools to make Google Cloud’s security capabilities more accessible to businesses.

It’s no surprise that this year’s conference will focus on software supply chain security. It’s been the subject of White House summits as a result of recent high-profile threats. And just last week, a group of companies including Google, Amazon, Ericsson, Intel, Microsoft, and VMware pledged $30 million to operate with the Linux Foundation and Open Source Security Foundation to enhance the security of open-source software.

Google Cloud Announces New Upgrades

Google Cloud announced the launch of its Assured Open Source Software service at today’s Summit, which allows businesses and government agencies access to the same validated open-source packages that Google employs in its projects. According to the company, these packages are scanned, analyzed, and fuzz-tested for vulnerabilities regularly. And built with Google Cloud’s Cloud Build service with evidence of SLSA compliance (SLSA stands for “Supply-chain Levels for Software Artifacts,” a framework for safeguarding artefact integrity across software supply chains). Google additionally signs and distributes these packages using its secure registry. According to Google’s statement today, “Assured OSS helps enterprises decrease the need to design, maintain, and run a complex process for safely managing their open source dependencies.”

Zero Trust Service

BeyondCorp Enterprise Essentials, the latest release of Google Cloud’s BeyondCorp Enterprise Zero Trust service, will “enable enterprises quickly and simply take the first steps toward Zero Trust deployment,”. According to the company, it contains features such as context-aware access controls for SaaS apps. And other SAML-connected services, threat and data security capabilities, and data loss prevention, malware, and phishing protection in Chrome.

Security Features

Finally, Google has introduced a new Security Foundation solution for businesses, making it easier for them to utilize Google Cloud’s security features. It joins Google’s other pre-built solutions, which have previously focused on specific industries (retail, media and advertising, financial services, etc.) rather than this more generic security-oriented package.

