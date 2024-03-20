In the realm of AI, tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI have been actively developing various products, such as ChatGPT and Gemini. However, Apple’s contributions to generative AI solutions have been relatively subdued. Yet, a recently released research paper indicates that Apple may not be as inactive in this area as previously thought. Last week, Apple discreetly published a research paper concerning its development of a multimodal large language model (MLLM) known as MM1. While the company has not clarified the significance of the name, it could potentially denote MultiModal 1.

MM1, being multimodal, possesses the ability to process both text and images. Its functionalities and structure are akin to Google’s Gemini and Meta’s open-source LLM Llama 2. Earlier reports suggested Apple’s interest in integrating Google’s Gemini AI engine into the iPhone. Talks between the two companies are ongoing, with the possibility of Apple licensing Gemini to drive some of the generative AI features anticipated in iOS 18.

As Apple pursues the licensing agreement, it is also exploring other potential applications for MM1. Reports suggest that the Cupertino company is considering utilizing Gemini as an alternative to traditional Google Search. Additionally, Ruslan Salakhutdinov, a former Apple AI research leader, speculates that Apple might concentrate on developing on-device generative AI tools based on MM1.

Last week, reports indicated that Apple had acquired DarwinAI, a Canadian AI startup known for its expertise in developing compact and efficient AI systems. This capability aligns with the emphasis on on-device processing, which Salakhutdinov believes could be a significant focus for Apple’s AI efforts.

The timeline for the release of Apple’s AI products remains uncertain. However, CEO Tim Cook mentioned during the company’s annual shareholder meeting that AI is already integrated into Apple’s products, though he hinted at more explicit AI features to come later this year.