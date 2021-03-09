Google Fit app is now getting heart rate and respiratory rate monitoring. These features will come as part of its latest update. These features will initially only be available on selected Pixel phones. These new features will allow users to track their heart and respiratory rate through their phone without requiring specialized hardware. Both features are designed to work using the front and back cameras.

Google Fit Gets Heart Rate and Respiratory Rate Monitoring

Let’s now discuss how these features will work. First of all, heart rate monitoring will work by placing your finger on the back camera. Although, this is not a new technique. Many other apps are also using the same technique because it is a cost-effective way to check the heart rate. To check the respiratory rate, you need to stand straight before the front camera so your face and torso is in view. The camera tracks your chest movements to track your breathing.

Google also said that these features are not for medical purposes. If you are a heart patient or suffer from any health issues, this is not a reliable way to track your heart rate or breathing using cameras. But it’s fine for casual use.

According to Google, these features will be rolling out to Pixel devices this week. However, the exact name of the devices is not known yet. Anyways, other Android phones will also get the update very soon.

Check Also: Google Brings New Imaginary Wallpaper Collection to Chromebooks