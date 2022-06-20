Google forces Apple to support RCS in iMessage through Drake’s Texts Go Green Song

Rich Communication Services (RCS) is a text based prototype that had replaced SMS and MMS and is widely used by Google. RCS helps in creating the group chats and sending images and videos. Apple doesn’t support RCS in iMessages. After Drake released his seventh studio album “Honestly, Nevermind”, the Google media team got active and they linked it with Apple for not enabling RCS in its messages. Google got an opportunity to force Apple to support RCS in iMessage through Drake’s “Texts Go Green” Song.

Drake’s album Honestly Nevermind featured an audio track in which a person restrained himself from a relationship and the reason is that his partner was unable to communicate his/her feelings well in a right way. For explaining this feeling the singer used the sentence “Texts Go Green”, which clicked the Google media team to pester Apple Company and its iMessage platform and said that Drake’s song is for Apple to start supporting RCS messaging in iPhones and other Apple devices.

Android in a tweet #TextGoGreen told that the song hit the Google media team in a different way. They think that Drank’s song track is a real blast and a real hit. They related the dilemma with the phenomenon when an iPhone user gets blocked and gets a green bubble when he tries to text someone who is not using iPhone or is an Android user. He couldn’t text a friend using Android which is very rough and bad. The friends take it as a bad attitude and ill manners. The media team asked Apple’s most intelligent engineering team to adopt RCS and enable the messaging so that there should be no more breakups and partners could easily communicate with each other even when they have different devices.

Apple never accepts to shift to RCS as it will be a fallback to its proprietary iMessage system. If Apple allows, RCS is designed in such a way that this will help enable-feature parity for messaging between Apple Devices and Android devices. If such a thing happens many features will get enabled like reading receipts, typing indicators, end-to-end encryption, and texting.

Also Read: Apple Plans for OLED MacBook Air and iPad Pro in 2024