Google Launches new multi colored icon for its Google Pay app





Google has started to launch a new multi colored icon for its new Google Pay app. Different users last week discussed with social media and different platforms about the new Google Pay app and keep posting its new logo pictures in India.

As per the news officials, it was first reported that Google has replaced the first letter of the logo from “G” to word “Pay”.

Furthermore, the Google Pay executive, Caesar Sengupta stated about the new logo on the twitter, that the new app icon is developed and launched to digitalize the payment methods and bring great evolution in the app.

According to the latest tweet made by Sengupta, “As some of you have noticed, we are rolling out a new icon for @GooglePayIndia. Icons, like products, need to evolve,”

Google also received a Flutter rewrite in September, which will help the users to serve as the basic ground for the expansion of the app in its development.

As added by Sengupta at a forum, “The new icon is meant to reflect this and how we see the world of digital payments evolve in partnership with the Indian ecosystem,”

According to Google, the newly developed and launched app Google Pay is fully updated and lot more fully-featured than the previously launched apps like this.

The features of the app include that you can easily pay to your friends and family, pay your vegetable seller the bills, pay different utility bills, even keep an eye on the stock market and can have a virtual tour of India.

The app is recently enabled with NFC payments by using credit cards and also introduced ACE credit card with the collaboration of Axis Bank and many more features like this are on its way.

As per Sengupta “For many in India today, GPay is effectively a replacement for the physical wallet and everything in it – cash, bills, cards, tickets, etc,”

