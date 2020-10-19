Google Makes Concessions in Effort to Buy Fitbit





According to the news reports, the world’s most popular internet search engine offered to restrict the usage of Fitbit data for Google ads last month. However, allow third parties to continue their access to Fitbit user’s data with their consent.

Furthermore, Google revised the package when the European Commission received feedback from consumers. The people said they are continuously declining to provide details. In the earlier statement, regulators against the EU had extended their investigation into Fitbit to December 23.

“The Commission extended the deadline in agreement with the parties, “according to the EU executive statement in an email.

Some concessions made by Google for the EU to get Fitbit approval

Google further states that the combination of its technology and Fitbit hardware would boost the competition in the technology sector where so many players are already present like Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and so many others.

“The wearables space is crowded, and we believe the combination of Google and Fitbit’s hardware efforts will increase competition in the sector, benefiting consumers and making the next generation of devices better and more affordable,” Google said.

Concessions made so far, however, have failed to calm down rivals and customers.

“Our investigation aims to ensure that control by Google over data collected through wearable devices as a result of the transaction does not distort competition,” said European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, who also is the EU’s competition commissioner.

Google restates its earlier statement; it states that the deal was not all about the data; it’s about the devices. After the Reuters story, Fitbit shared gain upto 1.58% in the early U.S trade. There is a group of 19 bodies which includes different types of organizations and privacy advocates in the EU, Brazil and the United States are among the largest critics. They both issue a joint letter on Thursday to demand substantial concessions from Google.

