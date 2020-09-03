Samsung Fitbit 2 can give you two weeks of battery life

Samsung revealed the tracker during its Life Unstoppable virtual gathering, which it held at IFA in Berlin for first time this year, instead of its regular press conference. The Samsung Fitbit 2 standout feature is its battery life. Samsung promises it will last on a charge for up to 15 days , compared to the only two days you can get from one of Samsung’s full-fledged smartwatches.

If Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 for your fitness goals is a little too high , the company now offers a more basic alternative: the Galaxy Fit 2. The Fit 2 doesn’t look all that different as a follow-up to its first-generation Galaxy Fit. Here, the major upgrades include a bigger display, a new colour option, and battery life doubles.

On the first model, the Fit 2 has a 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with curved glass which is larger than the 0.95-inch screen. And likewise it seems to have thinner bezels.

Samsung offers the device in either black or scarlet for colour options, a nice and bright departure from the overwhelming blend of white and silver offered with the first fit.

It logs metrics such as calories burned, distance, heart rate, steps and more throughout the day as with any standard fitness tracker. It also has auto-detection, including running , walking and fitness modes

You can dress it at night to monitor the quality of your sleep, tracking stages like REM, light and deep sleep. You’ll see your Sleep Score in the morning which breaks down how well you’ve been sleeping all night long along with a more in-depth analysis via the Samsung Health app.

The Fit 2 packs lots of battery power to get you through day as well as night. Samsung has managed to double the battery life on the current edition as opposed to the original Model, promising up to 15 days. That’s all based on your own use, of course, but it still means you won’t have to think every night about tossing it on the charger.

As for the specific features of the Fit 2, Samsung remains tight-lipped, so we’ll have to wait a little longer to figure out what else it can do. The same is true with pricing and accessibility. But given that it retailed its first-generation model for $99, it’s fair to say that this updated fitness tracker would cost around the same.