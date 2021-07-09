The search engine giant Google has announced that its video conferencing app Google Meet is adding new video filters, effects, and augmented reality (AR) masks for personal calls on both iOS and Android platforms. You can avail of the new feature through the sparkle icon at the right edge of your video feed during a call.

Google Meet Introduces Duo-style filters, AR masks, and effects

Afterward, it brings up a slideshow of different effects that encompass color filters and animated AR face effects. The majority of the options are only available for personal Gmail account holders, while on the other hand, Workspace users need to keep things in a much professional way with a limited option of blurring and virtual backgrounds.

As Google rolled out Meet to personal Google accounts for free, so the addition of these new effects demonstrates Google Meet’s shift from focusing on enterprise and business users to consumers. It can also be because of vigorous competition between video conferencing apps at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new filters and AR effects are identical to what’s already been launched for Google’s consumer-focused Duo video chat service. In addition to that, 9to5Google has previously reported that Google has plans to ultimately replace Duo with Google Meet.

If you are trying to figure out all of Google's messaging products and it is getting annoying then don't have to worry, as you're not alone. As luckily, we might soon have one less Google messaging service to keep track of.




