Google Messages is one of the most popular apps from Google. The name is rather generic, however, a lot of devices ship with it pre-installed as their default SMS and RCS client. According to latest reports, Google Messages Will Let you Pin Conversation Threads and Favorite Messages.

Google Messages Will Let you Pin Conversation Threads and Favorite Messages

See Also: Google Messages Officially Release Schedule Messages Feature

In XDA-Developers’ latest APK teardown, version 8.1.050 of the Google Message app was dissected and strings of text within the code show that the messaging app will gain two features: the ability to pin message threads to the top of a list of conversations, and the ability to “star” individual messages from a conversation thread. XDA has been able to successfully enable the conversation pinning feature.

Other messaging apps like iMessage, WhatsApp, and Telegram have already this feature. Soon it will be available for all Google Message app users.

Just recently, Google Messages has stopped Working on Uncertified Android Phones. The uncertified Android devices are those devices that run on Android, but skipped through or failed Google’s official certification process for Google Mobile Services.

For More Information Check Also: Google Messages will Stop Working on Uncertified Android Phones From April

Source:GSMArena