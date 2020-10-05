The Google Photos app now introduces the new image editor for android. These are machine-based learning offering a smart suggestion for automatic image enhancement and easy to handle granular modifications for manually image editing. Google Photos’ New Image Editor with Granular Controls is now Available.

With the smart suggestion feature’s help, the image can be enhanced by automatically adjusting the settings best suited for the idea. Machine-based learning deals with the image’s contrast, brightness, image size, and other settings for the best possible results.

According to the latest news updates, they are now offering a new editor with granular controls regarding manual adjustments. This new editor offers various settings like cropping an image using tools, adjusting brightness, setting color contrasts, applying filters for different kinds of results, and much more.

The restructured app has begun progressing out on all Android devices. The new redesigned structure UI could let more users edit their photos at a time in Google Photos without involving and depending on a third party.

Google has added a new ‘Suggestions” tab in the Google Photos menu. This new tab will work with machine learning and offer recommendations regarding the specific photo you are trying to edit. It will apply and alter settings like brightness, contrast, photo sharpening, and portrait effects.

It is expected later Google will be offering and adding more familiar suggestions to Pixel phones to enhance and edit the specific type of photos like sunsets, landscapes, and portraits stand out. It will also offer a new structure for photo editing tools. I become so easy to scroll down and apply granular edits like saturation, warmth, contrast, hue settings.

According to the latest news officials, Google Photos are testing Cleaner Interface for its editor. They started working on this new interface in late August. To give users a new and better experience, Google Photos are now redesigned with a three-tab design and server-side switch. Google was also initiating the Portrait Light feature for Google Pixel 4a (5G) and Google Pixel 5.

