Google Pixel Fold’s Internal Display to Support 120Hz Refresh Rate

We already know that Google is working on its upcoming foldable device. Now, a new set of specifications for the upcoming foldable Pixel device have been revealed. According to the reports, the Google Pixel Fold (codenamed “Felix”) will feature dual displays (internal and external) and both will be manufactured by Samsung. Not only this, but Google Pixel Fold’s internal display will support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the internal display will support a resolution of 1840 x 2208 (5:6 aspect ratio) and the dimensions listed are 123mm x 148mm. Also, the display measures 7.58 inches diagonally.

Some previous reports have further revealed that the next foldable device will bear resemblance to Google’s Tensor-powered devices including the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7.

Anyhow, let’s move to the latest leaks, the internal display will output a peak brightness of 1200 nits with an average brightness output of 800 nits. Moreover, the display will support a 120Hz refresh rate.

The same source has previously revealed the device’s triple camera hardware. It will consist of a 64MP IMX787 main camera, a 12MP IMX386 ultrawide, and a 10.8MP S5K3J1 telephoto shooter. There’s also an 8MP IMX355 selfie camera on the internal screen and another S5K3J1 for the external selfie camera.

Google was initially rumoured to release a foldable in late 2021 but then scrapped the plans. That first Pixel foldable was rumoured to have a more modest array of cameras and a 7.6-inch internal display. Now, Google is planning to launch its foldable device in 2023. Let’s see whether Google will be successful in launching the Pixel foldable phone this time or not.

