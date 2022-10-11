Google Pixel Fold may finally be coming in early 2023

By 2023, the Google Pixel Fold is expected to be available worldwide. By the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, if leaks are to be believed, we might be able to see the foldable pixel. It is interesting that the long-rumored foldable phone from California’s tech titan has not yet received any official announcements.

A developer reportedly discovered reference of the “Felix” foldable smartphone in Google’s Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release 1 beta.

So where's that Pixel foldable? — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 6, 2022

Separately, in response to a question on Twitter asking if the new fold had been scrapped, Young stated that the most recent information he had was that panel shipments. In the past, Young had predicted that the US could see the Pixel Fold sometime in the spring of 2023.

An earlier report had made a suggestion that the new Pixel might be released this year. Famous tipper Evan Blass had hinted that the new Fold, code-named Passport, would come earlier this year back in August. Nevertheless, Google made no mention of the Pixel Fold at the same event where it unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The Google Pixel Fold’s potential features are unknown, however the foldable screen is rumoured to be built of ultra-thin glass (UTG) by Samsung. The new Fold has been rumoured to be in development by Google for the previous few years.