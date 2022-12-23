Advertisement

Google’s products generally see a lot of leaks. Now the latest leak has revealed the Google Pixel roadmap. The roadmap leak reveals every smartphone the company has planned from 2023 to 2025. Let’s see what the company is planning to launch in the upcoming years.

Advertisement

Google Pixel Roadmap Leaks, here’s what to expect from next year until 2025

See Also: Google Play Will Let Parents Take Control of Kids’ Purchases

First of all, the Pixel 7a and the Pixel Fold will launch around Google I/O in April or May. Maybe the company will announce these phones at the company’s annual developer conference. Pixel Fold will be the commercial name for Google’s first foldable. Similarly, the Pixel 7a will be priced exactly the same as the Pixel 6a, at $449 in the US. The phone will support wireless charging and a 90 Hz refresh rate screen. The Pixel Fold, on the other hand, will cost $1,799.

Advertisement

Moreover, the Pixel 8 will launch in late 2023. The phone will be slightly smaller than the Pixel 7. Whereas, the 8 Pro will keep the same screen size as the 7 Pro. Both of these will be powered by a new chipset.

In 2024, the company will launch the Pixel 8a to the market. The launch of this phone depends on the Pixel 7a’s sales success. If the Pixel 8a does launch, expect it to cost $499.

In 2024, the company will introduce the Pixel 9 series. The series will have three members – the Pixel 9 (expected to keep the smaller size of the Pixel 8), the Pixel 9 Pro (around 6.7″ screen size), but also another Pro-level model with a 6.3″ display and all the features of the bigger Pro. There will also be a new foldable in 2024. But there is no more information available about this phone yet.

Advertisement

The products in 2025 totally depend on how successful (or not) its strategy for 2023 and 2024 turns out to be. Additionally, if the flip phone isn’t going to happen, then we’ll see four non-folding Pixels – with a vanilla model in small and large sizes, and a Pro model in small and large sizes. Apple all over again, again.

See Also: Google Introduces end-to-end Encryption for Gmail on the web