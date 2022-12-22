Advertisement

Google Play Store is one of the safest apps to download apps and games with parenting controls. Now, Google Play will let Parents take control of their kid’s purchases. In other words, now kids have to ask their parents for app purchases.

Google Play Will Let Parents Take Control of Kids’ Purchases

If your household doesn’t have a payment method set up, child accounts now have the option to ask their parent to approve or deny purchases on the Play Store. Your kids can send you an “approval request” for you to buy them paid apps or in-app purchases in games. If you approve a request, Google will ask you to pay for the item using your payment method. Interestingly enough, Google will not share any payment detail with any other family members. And once you pay for it, it’ll immediately become available on your child’s Google account.

This gives you a way to buy digital items without adding your credit/debit card to your kid’s account or sharing it as a family payment method. This feature is more secure in way that you can keep your payment method to yourself while still buying the occasional game or in-game item.

Google has a new support page outlining the setup process. You’ll need to set yourself up as the manager in a family group before continuing. Stay tuned for more news and updates.

