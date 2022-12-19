Google has just announced that Google Workspace and education users will get end-to-end encryption on the web using their Gmail account. Google already offered end-to-end encryption for Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and Calendar. However, it was not available for Gmail. According to the company, end-to-end encryption ensures that sensitive data in the email body and attachments are impenetrable to Google servers. Customers retain control over encryption keys and the identity service to access those keys.

Google Introduces end-to-end Encryption for Gmail on the web

You can apply for beta access to test the new feature over the next several weeks. To turn on end-to-end encryption, beta users can go to Security > Client-side encryption, then click Gmail and select the group submitted in their Gmail CSE enrollment form. If you are not a beta user, you have to wait to get this feature fully available.

Google further revealed that the sender and all recipients must have end-to-end encryption turned on and valid certificates. If any recipients are missing a valid certificate then the sender can’t send them an email.

It is worth mentioning here that Apple has just rolled out iOS 16.2 and macOS 13.1 with Advanced Data Protection for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. However, iCloud Mail does not use end-to-end encryption because of the need to interoperate with the global email system. On the other hand, Google leads the race by introducing end-to-end encryption for Gmail web.

