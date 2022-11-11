The latest changes to Google Play Store will now make your subscriptions cheaper. Because, Google has announced a new option, User Choice Billing (UCB). The new option will allow developers to bill subscribers from within their Android apps, starting with Spotify and Bumble. In return, Google is taking less of a cut in developer fees, which could lead to cost savings for users.

Google Play Store Now Makes Your App Subscriptions Cheaper

Check Also: Google and Renault are working on a ‘software-defined vehicle’

The new UCB feature would allow apps downloaded from the Play Store to let users subscribe and get billed for services within the app. Though developers must still pay service fees to Google — 15% of revenue made in the Play Store for the first $1 million in annual earnings and 30% for everything after — those fees are lowered by 4% for user transactions made within an app through UCB.

According to a report by CNET, it is up to companies whether they’ll pass those savings on to users. As Google has not revealed any clear statement reading this. Google and Spotify are positioning User Choice Billing as a convenience for users. The Android team started inviting developers of nongaming apps to participate in a pilot program for UCB. The eligible countries are the US, India, Australia, Brazil, South Africa, Indonesia, Japan and Europe.

See Also: You Can Now Test out the New Google Home App

Additionally, there is an eligibility criterion for developers,

Your app must be a non-gaming mobile or tablet app

The developer must be a registered business

For More Information Please Visit the Google UCB support page.