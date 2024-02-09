Google Rebrands Bard with Gemini AI

Yesterday, in a major announcement, the search engine giant Google rebranded its AI assistant to Gemini. Moreover, Gemini essentially becomes an alternative for Assistant on Android, and Assistant with Bard will never be able to make it now. Moreover, Google confirmed to a news outlet in an email exchange that Gemini on Android is the experience assistant that Bard would have offered.

“The vision we shared in October remains the same — to build a true AI assistant that is conversational, multimodal, and helpful,” said a Google spokesperson.

“Now, with the incredible capabilities of Gemini, we can deliver on that vision in an even more profound and meaningful way. The technology allows us to push past the limits of what we could do before (timers, alarms, weather) to help you supercharge your ideas and collaborate directly with Google AI on your phone,” the spokesperson added.

Basically, Gemini on Android is what Assistant with Bard would have been in the first place. However, it is pertinent to mention here that Gemini AI is still not arriving on Google’s smart home devices, where Assistant will continue operating like before. Simultaneously, you should also not expect to see Assistant with Bard on those smart devices either.