



Google just announced a brand new extraordinary look for the user interface of its Google Assistant. It allows intelligent displays like Nest Hub Max and Nest Hub. As we all know, Google smart displays are just a few years old, but there is so much working going on updates and their redesigning.

Google smart display interfaces are getting new makeovers. The renovations of the intelligent display start with more than a few screens. You can now keep tabs on your home. Your home screen will now display a quick look at your daily activities. It will display information like upcoming events, latest news, and your managed affairs on the calendar and updated weather forecast. This section is called “Your Morning”, and it progresses throughout the day.

Furthermore, the Home Control Tab will show a dashboard of all the connected devices in the house. With this tab, you can adjust any device settings like checking doorbell camera and adjusting the lights of your home.

Google Smart displays are getting a makeover

Each tab carries cards and widgets. Other new tabs across the top of the home screen will take you directly to specific categories. Those tabs include particular items like Media, Communication, Discover and Home Control.

With the media widgets, you will be able to see and control what media is playing on other connected devices in your home. It can be customized to show your chosen content.

In addition to these organized tabs, Google-enabled smart displays in several ways. It introduced new ways to wind down in the evening and wake up each morning.

With the dark mode on, your smartphone display will change the colour scheme, and it will reduce the light discharge from the screen. You can adjust light and dark mode according to your preferred requirement depending on the morning and evening light.

In addition to this, the sunrise alarm is also available. Smart displays are gradually increasing the brightness of your screen 30 minutes before the set alarm time. You can now manage, set different alarms for weekends and weekdays and choose different alarm tones on your display.

Soothing and relaxing sounds are also a part of Google Assistant-enabled smart display.

