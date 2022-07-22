Finally, the Silicon Valley giant Google has announced that it is launching Bluetooth automatic audio switching for Android devices. After years of enviously observing iOS users enjoy themselves, Android users may now finally join the party and enjoy the new update. The feature is called Fast Pair earbuds. While using Fast Pair earbuds, you can switch between your Android phone, tablet, or vice versa without constantly searching through Bluetooth settings.

Advertisement

Android users have long been able to easily pair wireless earphones without fumbling with device settings thanks to Fast Pair. Google is currently broadening Fast Pair to enable smooth device switching between different devices.

Google to Soon Launch Automatic Audio Switching for Android

Do you want to view a movie on your Android tablet but right now listen to music on your Android phone? You don’t need to worry as they will now automatically switch with a set of headphones that are supported. It’s encouraging to see Google making the effort to develop its own version of this functionality since it was first made available for iOS with Apple’s AirPods.

The Android version will not just be supported by first-party devices, in contrast to Apple’s audio switching functionality. Predictably, Google is promoting the feature with the arrival of the Pixel Buds Pro, which is set to go on sale next week, although a few other Sony and JBL models will also be supported. The feature won’t be available on third-party headsets for a few more weeks, as Google will prioritize its own devices first.

As you might anticipate, Google’s implementation of automated device switching adjusts your Bluetooth connection as new audio sources are provided and given priority. According to the illustration given by Google, if you receive a notification on your phone while using your tablet to watch a video, the connection won’t move to the phone because the tablet video is given priority. However, changes to audio prioritization can be made from the settings.

For Google, which is still attempting to make a name for itself in the music industry, this is an exciting major step. If the Pixel Buds Pro is able to achieve the same level of popularity as the AirPods Pro, Google may be positioning itself for success in the audio market.

Check out? Nokia Unveils 5710 XpressAudio with a Built-in Charging case for Earbuds