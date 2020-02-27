The recent reports shared the new story, and here is it! Google Translate now comes with the support for five new languages.The app is already supporting 108 languages and now it grows its family by adding 5 more. According to the company, ‘the move marks the first addition of new languages to Google’s artificial intelligence-powered translation product in four years’.

The new languages, that are now also the part of Google translate family, include Kinyarwanda, Odia, Tatar, Turkmen, and Uyghur. According to the Google research report, about 75 million people around the globe are speaking the recently added five languages.

Google Translate Now Comes with New Languages Supports

In the past, there was a problem to find an ample amount of online text with which to train its machine learning models. Another issue was sourcing enough human community members who could help Google refine the models.

A Company spokesperson said in a statement:

“Google Translate learns from existing translations found on the web, and when languages don’t have an abundance of web content, it’s been difficult for our system to support them effectively, however, due to recent advances in our machine learning technology, and active involvement from our Google Translate Community members, we’ve been able to add support for these languages.”

Initially, the update will start working for 1 percent of Google Translate users for testing purpose. But after that, the company will increase the user base across Android and iOS in the coming days.

Google Translate will be supporting both text translation and website translation for the five new languages. Moreover, it will also provide the virtual keyboard input support for Kinyarwanda, Tatar, and Uyghur.

