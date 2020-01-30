Google Translate to Transcribe Audio

We all know that Google Translate is such a useful service and now it is getting better than ever before, well thanks to artificial intelligence. Google is now actively working on a new feature that it will bring to the Google Translate app, which will make it easy for you to transcribe audio from one language into another in near real time.

According to CNET report, “Google was showing off a number of its AI projects earlier this week in San Francisco. One of them is a new feature heading to the Google Translate app a few months from now which allows a conversation to be transcribed in real-time while simultaneously being translated into another language”.