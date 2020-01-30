Google Translate to Transcribe Audio
We all know that Google Translate is such a useful service and now it is getting better than ever before, well thanks to artificial intelligence. Google is now actively working on a new feature that it will bring to the Google Translate app, which will make it easy for you to transcribe audio from one language into another in near real time.
According to CNET report, “Google was showing off a number of its AI projects earlier this week in San Francisco. One of them is a new feature heading to the Google Translate app a few months from now which allows a conversation to be transcribed in real-time while simultaneously being translated into another language”.
Google Translate to Transcribe Audio
This new service will facilitate two individuals who speak different languages and they want to have a conversation. The one individual will read from the app on their phone that what the other person wants to communicate. As it happens in real-time, so the conversation between the individuals must happen in a flow without much of a pause.
Moreover, users can also get benefits from the app in different ways, in case, they are attending a lecture in a language they don’t understand, or watching any TV Program.
Currently, Google is testing it for multiple languages including French, German, and Spanish. When the company roll out the feature to the Translate app, it will work on an internet connection to work.
Google didn’t show full demos of the feature yet, but at a press event in San Francisco, it showed in a video that instead of transcribing word by word, the Translate app transcribes the text in smaller chunks..
Recommended Reading: Google to Launch a New Messaging App for Businesses