Google Updated search rankings will Change how it Ranks Product Reviews

Google is trying to make reviews more informative for users and in an order to do so it is working on sorting good reviews from bad ones before presenting them. Under Google Updated search rankings, last year it promoted reviews that showed that they are not fake since the reviewer had tested the product personally. Also, it offered multiple links of sellers to make buying easier for buyers. It can be seen that the basic reason behind it was to provide users with real reviews. The reason behind it is that the companies these days hire agencies to give blotted reviews of the products due to which the buyers get misguided through the Google platform.

Now, Google is also working on a different way of breaking product reviews. The company has decided to rank the expert and informative reviews and push back the ones which are less informative. This new feature supports the previous one that was of the opinion that reviews should not just share information but a proper experience of how the product works.

No More Fake Reviews- Thanks to Google Updated search rankings

According to the company, a good review does not share the bright side only it should cover both the aspects ie; pros and cons. The update rolled by Google focuses on the four main aspects:

A review should include in-depth details covering the benefits and drawbacks. Also, it should carry information regarding the working of the product and why it differs from previous ones.

The reviews should be made by people who have actually users the products and can show the world everything physically.

The reviews should share different information apart from the provided by the manufacturer.

Cover comparable products, or explain what sets a product apart from its competitors

Right now the update only covers the English language which means that only users with English proficiency would be able to enjoy it.

Also Read: FAKE reviews alert: Amazon and Google faces probe over fake reviews