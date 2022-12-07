Google has just announced that its search results on the desktop will load in a continuous scroll instead of dividing into pages. The company rolled out a similar change on mobile in October. However, the search is not an “infinite” scroll. Instead, Google will load six pages of results into a single scroll before offering users a “See more” button to show more results.

Google Search Brings Continuous Scrolling to Desktop

Google says the change is rolling out first for English searches in the US. Hopefully, Google will roll out this feature to additional markets and languages in the near future.

The change mirrors the design of most social media feeds, where new content is continuously loaded as you scroll down a page rather than asking users to click or tap for more posts. Ideally, it will make searching quicker and should make it less important for websites to be on the first page of search results. Google previously said that “most people who want additional information” will typically “browse up to four pages of search results.”

Google did not mention when the feature will be available internationally.

