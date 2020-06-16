We have observed that the Google Assistant has been integrated into Android TV, with most newer remotes that offer a dedicated Assistant button along with some devices with “Hey Google” support. According to the latest update to the Google Search app for Android TV that Android TV is picking up Voice Match integration with the Google Assistant,

Google Voice Match to Hit Android TV

There are a few lines of code in the code of the latest update of the Search app on Android TV, that hint of the possible future presence of Voice Match in the service:

In many situations, the voice Match can be helpful such as launching the correct Netflix or Stadia accounts, associated with a specific voice.

