Google Voice Match to Hit Android TV
We have observed that the Google Assistant has been integrated into Android TV, with most newer remotes that offer a dedicated Assistant button along with some devices with “Hey Google” support. According to the latest update to the Google Search app for Android TV that Android TV is picking up Voice Match integration with the Google Assistant,
There are a few lines of code in the code of the latest update of the Search app on Android TV, that hint of the possible future presence of Voice Match in the service:
string name=”voice_match_setup_screen_description_1″ ”Your Assistant can already recognize you by your voice, and tell you apart from others.
Voice Match allows your Assistant to identify you and tell you apart from others. The Assistant takes clips of your voice to form a unique voice model, which is only stored on your device(s). Your voice model may be sent temporarily to Google to better identify your voice.
If you decide later that Voice Match isn’t for you, simply remove it from Assistant Settings. To view or delete the audio clips you record during Voice Match setup, go to activity.google.com.”/string
In many situations, the voice Match can be helpful such as launching the correct Netflix or Stadia accounts, associated with a specific voice.
