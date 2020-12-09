Google’s Fuchsia OS Still Remains a Mystery

Google new operating system is the talk of the internet for the last four years, however, we are not able to get any information regarding its launch from the company. This operating system was announced before Huawei’s harmony but after a huge bang about Google’s Fuchsia OS, there is huge silence for a long time.

All we know about it is that the operating system is quite unique, as it is based on microkernel named Zircon instead of Linux Kernel. Another unusual thing about it is that no one knows about this OS despite being developed “in the open” on publicly browsable repositories. Google team is quite about it for a long time and has decided to keep in mystery for people until launched.

No information regarding Google’s Fuchsia OS Revealed

Finally, after the span of four years, Google has decided to disclose little information about its coming soon operating system. While adding to the pinch of information we have, Google revealed:

We have created new public mailing lists for project discussions, added a governance model to clarify how strategic decisions are made and opened up the issue tracker for public contributors to see what’s being worked on.”

Google post also enlightened that we shouldn’t wait for Fuchsia OS as it is not going to launch anything soon.

“Fuchsia is not ready for general product development or as a development target, but it’s likely that the announcement will spur another round of analysis.”

Google’s upcoming operating system is certainly not designed to be a replacement for Android or Chrome OS. However, the most interesting revelation that can be made to users today is that it is one of the very few operating systems that is being tested on Google Smart speakers, though when these speakers come to market, they do not run on Fuchsia. However, we still should be waiting to enjoy this new change on “Made by Google” device but we will have to wait for a long time to do so.

Google keep on working on multiple open source projects that are either outsourced or made by Google’s engineers. Fuchsia looks to be a special OS as Google’s engineers are working on it. The company has also revealed that it has made some new decisions regarding this operating system but it is yet to disclose it to contributors and the public. We will let you know once we get to know about it.

