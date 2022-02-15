Google’s redesigned Gmail in Integral view is now available for users

A few weeks back, Google had redesigned its Gmail view to facilitate the users. For this Google has brought a visual refurbishment in Gmail view giving it an integral view. This overhaul is based on Material You Theming. Google’s redesigned Gmail can be enjoyed by users now.

In the commencement, the redesigned view was introduced just for the workplace standard accounts but now Google has made it available for the personal free Google accounts according to the Google Workplace Blog post.

Apart from the standard accounts, companies with Business Standard, Workspace Business Starter and Business plus with also be able to avail the new facilities in Gmail. Also the Enterprise plus, Enterprise Standard, Nonprofit accounts, Education Plus and Fundamentals will start seeing the updated view of Gmail. The entities who have established their organization on Rapid Release Domain with start seeing the new outlook from today but those who have Scheduled Release Domain will see the redesigned view on February 28, 2022.

To see if the new integral view has knockout the user’s account, he has to go at the top right of the Gmail and then click the cogwheel to reach the quick settings. Here there will be an icon “Try out the new Gmail view”. Click this icon before the web app is reloaded.

For the Google account users, Google has updated its Gmail Support Site to guide them on how to use the new massive view. So when the new outlook opens at the windows, it shows the integral view of Gmail home page. A new App main menu has been introduced making it easy for the user to get his mail, chats, spaces, and meetings at one place. By introducing this persistent App main menu, Google has reduced the switching time. Everything is in one place.

On the main viewpoint, there is an App window to search for the desired result. There is Show and Hide buttons on the Collapsible panel towards the top left. There is also a new Notification bubble at the bottom right of the page which shows the unread chat messages. The Status Indicator icon has been shifted to the top right corner of the screen which indicates the status of the Google Account rather than just chat.

This redesigned view of Gmail would touch users’ hearts as it is offering more ease and convenience at the workplace.

