Google’s second-gen Tensor 2 Leaked Specs

Since the Google Pixel 7 series has been unveiled along with the upgrade of the Google processor Tensor 2, the gates of the leaks and reports have opened. According to the new report Samsung has started production of the second-gen Tensor 2 chip using a 4nm process. In the first generation it was 5nm technology.

Google chipset Tensor was launched last year. It emerged in the market as the chipset of the Google Pixel 6 series. The Google chipset was not a powerful chipset like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. However it had its perks, it was useful in machines learnings and AI tricks. In the second generation the move to the 4nm process suggests the device will be significantly powerful than its predecessor.

The report does not give any other information about the capabilities of the chipsets. The report does mention of an increase in the efficiency producing the CPU though it will not effect its performance. This may have an effect on the price of the device and the Pixel 7 series may be less expensive than the Pixel 6 series.

The release date of the Pixel 7 series is not yet revealed. The Pixel 7 series will be the first device to be equipped with the second-gen Tensor 2 chipset. As per the last time launch pattern, this year launch is expected to be somewhere in October.

A couple of months still to go till October, till then we will be getting numerous rumors, reports and leaks. So stay tuned with us for further updates.

