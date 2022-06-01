Mystery Google Pixel Device Code-Named G10 Uncovered

In the Google I/O May event, Google unveiled its new Pixel series by the name Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. According to a new report Google is working on another high-end Pixel device by the name G10. The device is still in the developing phase.

According to the Android Open Source Project code a number of references were made to the Google’s new high-end Pixel device by the name G10. The name given to the mystery device is very different from the currently available devices and also from the devices that are in que for the launch.

Regarding the name of the Google mystery device nothing can be said yet, but the code did give some details about the device. The mystery device will be coming with a screen that is more similar to the Pixel 6 Pro, so the device will be having a 6.7-inch size, a 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution with 120 Hz refresh rate. The display is not made by Samsung but by BOE. The mystery device is an Android-based device. The chipset used is the Google’s own Tensor chip.

Another device that Google is expected to launch is a tablet but the with the specs disclosed by the code do not go with general specs criteria of a tablet. Cross-checking the given specs disclosed by the code, the mystery device doe not fit in the “next-in-kin” to any of their expected devices.

The Pixel 7 series that was unveiled on the I/O event were given the code names P10 Panther for Pixel 7 and C10 Cheetah for Pixel Pro. The Pixel 7a is code named as Felix and the Pixel Fold/Notepad folding phone has been code named as the Lynx, but the code named G10-device mystery has not been solved.

It can be deduced that the mystery device can be the third version of the Pixel 7 series with a better enhanced camera specs than the Pixel 7 Pro.

Yet another predication that can be made is that it may be an updated version of the Pixel 6 Pro without the Tensor chipset. And again this may also be a possibility that this mystery device is just a test device and may never be a seen as a proper device.

Soon we will be getting more news about this mystery device, so keep check us for more updates and news.

