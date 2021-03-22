GOP is well aware that how it is important to promote the tourism in Pakistan as it will encourage the tourist from around the globe to Pakistan and explore it. It is also important for the soft image of Pakistan. Furthermore, it will also have positive impact on the economy of Pakistan. For this purpose, the government has taken several steps and actively playing its role to introduce all the facilities that bring attraction to the tourist spots. Now, the government of Pakistan has decided to launch special projects in order to provide basic telephony and fast internet services at tourist spots in Babusar Top, Saiful Malook Lake and Kumrat Valley and some other areas.

GoP to Introduce Fast Internet Services at Tourist Spots

This new act will definitely attract and encourage the tourist to visit these places without disconnecting with the rest of the world.

According to the sources in the information technology ministry that a proposal had been forwarded to the Universal Service Fund (USF) board as one of the prerequisites to promote tourism in the country.

Mr Siddiqui, who is chairman of the USF board, informed the committee that “the main issue with these areas was that use of internet went up manifold during the summer months when a lot of tourists visited these areas whereas the number of local users was very limited.”

Other than that, the Prime Minister Imran Khan also said that Tourism alone can generate huge revenue to cut external deficit.

The prime minister highlighted “Swat witnessed an unprecedented number of tourists over the last two years. If tourism picks up, people of Pakistan won’t have to go abroad [in search of greener pastures]. Malaysia generates a whopping $20 billion through tourism, and Turkey $40 billion.”

