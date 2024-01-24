Government Issues Cybersecurity Advisory Regarding Camera Apps

In recent times, we have witnessed that cybersecurity attacks are increasing and targeting government institutions. In another instance, the government of Pakistan has issued a cybersecurity advisory to government departments, officials, and employees regarding the use of mobile camera apps. The move is aimed at protecting sensitive national security data.

The advisory particularly emphasizes the potential threat of the NoteCam Lite-GPS Memo Camera app. The app has been developed by Derekr Corporation and has been available on the Google Play Store since May 12, 2015. Moreover, it has been downloaded over 10 million times.

The authorities have alleged that the NoteCam Lite-GPS app is utilized by hostile intelligence agencies to gather data, which includes grid references of military installations along with other sensitive locations.

The app integrates GPS information, offering details like latitude, longitude, altitude, accuracy, time, and user comments. However, the cybersecurity advisory highlights the app’s extensive permissions, which include access to precise locations, the ability to read, modify, and delete content on SD cards, advertising ID permission, running foreground services, a Google Play license check, full network access, and more.

The advisory strongly recommends government officials and employees to avoid using NoteCam Lite-GPS Memo Camera and its pro version, NoteCam Pro-Photo with Notes. The advisory clearly says that the app should be seen as banned, and individuals are warned against taking pictures of sensitive civil, military, and other critical installations and their surroundings.

