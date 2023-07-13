Enhancing Communication: ‘Beep Pakistan’ App Set to Launch for Government Employees

Beep Pakistan is an application that will be used by employees of all 41 federal departments and ministries for the purpose of international communication, as stated by the Ministry of Information Technology.

‘Beep Pakistan’ will be an internal government staff communication network that will be launched the following week, according to an announcement made by the Federal Ministry of IT and Telecom. The platform would be available to all federal government departments and employees.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT) reports that the Beep Pakistan application has been finished and is currently undergoing test launches with federal government offices. Additionally, it has been stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Amin ul Haque will be in charge of the event.

Beep Pakistan, which was developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB), had previously been tested on a small scale and was determined to have no flaws. As a result, the government is planning to move towards large-scale testing and pre-launch the application for ministries that fall under the jurisdiction of the federal government.

Officials from the Ministry of IT and Telecom have stated that from the following week, all personnel working for the 41 government departments and ministries will be required to use the Beep Pakistan application as their primary method of international communication.

The application’s cutting-edge capabilities, including as voice and video calls, file sharing, and online meetings, facilitate effective communication between government agencies and their staff.

When employees of the government previously used other third-party applications for communication, they put critical and sensitive data in danger. However, when employees use an internal application instead, the risk is significantly reduced, the data of the government is kept safe, and efficiency is increased.

The Beep Pakistan application has been given the all-clear by the National Telecom and Information Security Board, which means it is protected against any intervention from the outside or cyberattacks.

