Government of Punjab partners with Microsoft to launch Industry Certification Program across the Province.

Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED), an ISO Certified premier teacher training institute of Punjab, partnered with Microsoft Pakistan under the wing of School Education Department Government of Punjab to embark upon its Digital Transformation Journey. QAED is leading innovation throughout its schools and programs by advancing computer science skills for teachers through industry-recognized certifications of Microsoft. Their aim is to increase educator’s professional development to connect classroom teaching with in-demand skills. This initiative is endorsed by Honorable Education Minister Mr. Murad Raas who recently announced 10,000 Microsoft Certifications for teachers of QAED in Phase 1. The Microsoft Certifications Program called Imagine Academy will provide industry-leading assessments of skills and knowledge through the new project-based testing, giving educators real-world exercises to appraise their understanding of Microsoft tools and technology. QAEDs objective is for educators to provide targeted training and support every step of the way. These Certifications will provide educators the curricula and validation they need to succeed in a technology-driven economy.

QAED already has 400,000 teachers on boarded on Microsoft Office 365 through which today Microsoft Teams has become the official communication & training platform for the implementation of Single National Curriculum & Other Teacher’s trainings across the Punjab province. Using Microsoft Technologies QAED is enabling its teachers to inculcate critical 21st Century skills, help guide and solve complex problems, and analyzing issues in a holistic way using specialized technologies that lead toward mastery, foster community, and cultivate ethical impact.

Minister for Education, Punjab Minister Mr. Murad Raas shared his thoughts “This partnership between Microsoft and Government of Punjab is another step towards the PM’s vision of Digital Pakistan. Government is committed to support these collaborations helping to bring digital revolution in our society. Our Primary focus is to enhance the capability and capacity of our teacher’s to best utilize available Digital technology to adopt modern techniques for learning purposes and as a first step Government will train 10,000 teachers in the first Phase which will be upscaled to all public sector teachers under School Education Department. We believe that digitalization of education will definitely bring more transparency to the whole system ”.

Director General QAED Mr. Muhammad Ali Ammer stated that “Digital Transformation is the need of the time. QAED has successfully developed a digital framework leveraging Microsoft tools for capacity building of Punjab’s School Teachers through these certifications to ensure that they are equipped to manage and take maximum advantage from latest technological tools for dissemination of knowledge and enhancing communication with their students. We are striving hard to uplift education standards in Pakistan through partnership with leading technology firms. This partnership with Microsoft affirms our motive of creating highly specialized Teaching faculty that imparts knowledge through modern digital tools”.

“Acquiring skills on the latest technologies helps educators to become better collaborators, communicators, critical thinkers, innovators, problem solvers and citizens of our global economy. Microsoft believes that technology skills are essential to the prosperity of both individuals and nations. These skills contribute to economic growth through increased productivity and by creating greater capacity to adopt new technologies, ways of working, and new sources of innovation” says Mr. Jibran Jamshad, Country Education Lead, Microsoft.