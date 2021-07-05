One of the primary needs of the modern world is to embrace the rapidly moving world of technology. Keeping that in mind, the federal government of Pakistan in collaboration with the Punjab government will provide funds for the establishment of the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies (UAEET) in the famous city of Sialkot.

Government to Fund State of the Art Tech University in Sialkot

The state-of-the-art tech university is being established in partnership with Austrian and Chinese technology universities. According to the sources, the Punjab government has rendered a free-of-cost 500 acres piece of land along with Sambrial city for the project whose estimated net worth is around Rs16.8bn.

Simultaneously, the federal and Punjab governments both will provide half of the amount each for the project. It is expected to be completed by 2027.

According to the plan, more than major bachelor’s and master’s degree programs will be offered at the tech university. These include industrial engineering, manufacturing and mechatronics, chemical and materials engineering, information technology, artificial intelligence, agricultural engineering/industrial biotechnology and business management and entrepreneurship and information.

The president of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Qaiser Iqbal Baryar said,

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the establishment of the UAEET during his visit to the chamber at the end of the last year as the local business fraternity had been demanding such an institution as could help the industry get human resources equipped with modern knowledge.

Furthermore, Mr. Baryar said the UAEET would provide dual degrees of the foreign universities to its graduates who would receive the UAEET degrees too and this initiative must be lauded.

