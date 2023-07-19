The federal government has prepared a plan for attracting investments in the information technology sector, wherein IT export can reach up to $20 billion in the next three years. Moreover, the government is planning to bring $10 billion in investments to Pakistan in this sector.

The second chapter of the Special Investment Facilitation and Consultation Council has begun to bring revolution to the IT sector.

Govt is Planning to Export $20 Billion in IT Sector in Next Three Years

The government is also organizing a mega event in the form of a national seminar in a local hotel in Islamabad to attract investments in the IT sector.

This event will see the participation of international delegates, diplomats, national and international investment companies, and renowned personalities related to information and communication technology. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir will specially participate in this ceremony.

At the event, they will highlight the potential of investment in the IT sector in Pakistan to the world. The government has also decided to take important steps to address the current challenges faced by the industry and to align policies and methods with the demands of the modern era.

Pakistan’s IT and telecommunications industry has high expectations for this mega event, which will not only grow the trust of national and international investors but also provide unprecedented facilities and incentives to the IT sector in Pakistan for the first time in history.

