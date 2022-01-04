Govt Launches Health Card Mobile App to Provide Healthcare to Masses

Sehat Sahulat Program (SSP) is one of the lynchpin initiatives of the Prime Minister to provide free healthcare services to the general public. The program ensures that the identified under-privileged citizens of the country get access to their entitled medical health care in a quick and dignified manner without any financial obligations. The primary objective of this program is to improve access of the poor population to good quality medical services, via a micro health insurance scheme. Now, in order to provide relevant information regarding the Sehat Sahulat Program, the Punjab government has launched the ‘Naya Pakistan Health Card Mobile Application.’

Punjab Govt Launches ‘Naya Pakistan Health Card Mobile Application’

As per the details, the Health Minister of Punjab, Dr. Yasmin Rashid launched the application during an event in Lahore. The minister was accompanied by the senior officials of the provincial health department.

While addressing the launch event, Dr. Yasmin informed that the app has been linked with the National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA). It is because the citizens’ record with the NADRA is compulsory to avail free healthcare facilities at all impaneled hospitals of Punjab.

Details of Sehat Sahulat Program in Punjab:

The SSP facilitates the residents of Punjab to get free treatment of up to PKR 1 million at more than 130 primary, secondary, and tertiary public hospitals and 100+ private hospitals all over Punjab. Furthermore, the minister added that each family will be allocated a health card under the program against the name of the head of the family. He/she would be responsible for registering with the program via the application.

Apart from that, the provincial government has also established dedicated help desks at the Tehsil level in the offices of Assistant Commissioners. Furthermore, the citizens can also contact the helpline (0800-09009) to get vital information regarding the free treatment under the program.

