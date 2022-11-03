Govt of Pakistan Officially Launches Nationwide Online Passport Fee App
In Pakistan, the online passport fee app was previously released in major cities but the good piece of news is that it is now expanded throughout Pakistan. After its release in major cities, the newly formed online passport fee app is being made reachable for use all over Pakistan. Recently, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DIGP) launched the app for public use when he was given orders by the interior ministry of Pakistan.
Online Passport Fee App Is Named ‘Passport Fee Asaan’
The interior minister of Pakistan, Rana Sanaullah officially launched the app named ‘passport fee asaan’ for public use today. According to reports, the app is designed and developed to be easily usable for each and every individual of the country. Regarding this, the Head of the Prime Minister’s (PM) Strategic Reforms, Salman Sufi, tweeted that Rana Sanaullah, the Interior Minister inaugurated the app, Passport Fee Asaan. He also revealed that the app has been activated for public use.
Salman Sufi further claimed that the service will enable millions of citizens to pay their fees without having to stand in bank queues. No doubt, it is one of many other good facilities that will be launched in the coming months. The all-new app is available on both the Play Store and Apple Store. In addition to that, citizens will be able to pay their passport fees through DGIP’s web portal, PayMaster.
Previously, the online payment facility was available for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, and was scheduled to be launched in Karachi this month. However, the Ministry has now activated it all across the country just before its proposed launch in the financial capital. Citizens will get notifications via e-mail and a short message service (SMS) after successful payment of the fee according to the online procedure. It will show as proof at the passport office. The point worth mentioning here is that once the passport issuance procedure begins, the payment is non-refundable and non-transferable.
