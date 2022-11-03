Govt of Pakistan Officially Launches Nationwide Online Passport Fee App

In Pakistan, the online passport fee app was previously released in major cities but the good piece of news is that it is now expanded throughout Pakistan. After its release in major cities, the newly formed online passport fee app is being made reachable for use all over Pakistan. Recently, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DIGP) launched the app for public use when he was given orders by the interior ministry of Pakistan.

Online Passport Fee App Is Named ‘Passport Fee Asaan’

The interior minister of Pakistan, Rana Sanaullah officially launched the app named ‘passport fee asaan’ for public use today. According to reports, the app is designed and developed to be easily usable for each and every individual of the country. Regarding this, the Head of the Prime Minister’s (PM) Strategic Reforms, Salman Sufi, tweeted that Rana Sanaullah, the Interior Minister inaugurated the app, Passport Fee Asaan. He also revealed that the app has been activated for public use.