The federal government decided to establish the Universal Service Fund (USF), a new board to uplift the telecom services across the country. According to the details, the federal cabinet has approved the summary of the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) to establish USF. It will be a new board for the development of telecommunication services in which experts from the field will be members of the board.

Govt to Establish New Board to Uplift the Telecom Services

Sources revealed that the secretary of IT will be the Chairman of the USF Board. The Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other members of Telecom will be members of the board.

Legal expert Sofia Saeed, financial expert Ayla Majid, telecom expert Muhammad Yousuf, and the CEO of the Universal Service Fund (USF) will also be members of the board.

Just recently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has recently approved the appointment of Major General Hafeezur Rehman as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority chairman. After the interview, the committee rejected 22 candidates on the recommendation of the Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif. Maj Gen (r) Rehman’s selection was made on the recommendation of the Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif-led committee.

