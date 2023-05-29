Govt Warns Against Russia-backed APT Hackers Activities in Pakistan

Just recently, govt warned about the Israeli hackers’ activities in Pakistan. Now, Russian hackers are also reported working to steal sensitive information of Pakistanis. According to sources, Russia’s Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) hackers targeting Pakistan’s government institutions. In this regard, the federal government has dispatched a circular to all provincial governments, ministries and divisions warning against APT hackers activities in Pakistan.

The circular advised steps to avoid cyber-attacks of the Russia-backed hacking network. APT hackers striving to get access to sensitive information. Govt advise using separate servers for offline and online networks.

“The location of all types of files should be kept in sight and incoming traffic of Internet and the user’s control should be strengthened,” the circular further advised.

Govt letter has also recommended keeping the use of the Internet restricted to a few people. Also, before using software, it should be checked through digital code signing. The circular also advises keeping backup of the sensitive data at any cost.

“The passwords must be changed regularly at the administrator’s level,” it advised. “The entities should prepare a comprehensive plan to tackle any emergency situation,” the government recommended.

Just recently, the government had advised the officials to avoid the exchange of personal information with suspected companies. According to cyber security guidelines, personal information and documents should not be shared with unauthorized websites. The guidelines also suggest avoiding clicking on unknown links for protection from hacking.

Moreover, citizens should not install unidentified and suspicious applications. They should also ignore using public WIFI as a precaution.

