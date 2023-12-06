GTA VI Trailer Breaks Records, Surpassing MrBeast’s YouTube Views in 22 Hours

The release of the Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer has swept the internet and broke records, surpassing the world-famous MrBeast in just 22 hours. With 85 million views in 24 hours, the trailer has surpassed MrBeast’s previous record for the most YouTube views in 24 hours. It should be noted that this milestone includes music videos, although the tremendous expectation for GTA 6 suggests that it has the ability to shatter even that benchmark. The current record holder for the most non-music video views in a 24-hour period is K-Pop phenomenon BTS’ “Butter” music video, which has 108 million views.

The excitement around GTA 6 has been growing for over a decade, dating back to the September 2013 release of Grand Theft Auto V. The latter set a Guinness World Record for the “highest revenue generated by an entertainment product in 24 hours,” earning $815.7 million on its first day of sale and selling 11.21 million copies. Despite the passage of time, Grand Theft Auto V remains the best-selling video game of all time, following only Minecraft.

The intended release of the GTA 6 teaser was delayed by a day after it was leaked on X (Twitter). Unfazed, Rockstar Games chose to release the teaser ahead of schedule, swiftly correcting the leak. The pirated version was quickly removed, with Rockstar Games asking fans to view the official video on YouTube.

The incident is a historical event in the gaming world, with the GTA 6 clip receiving 82 million views and 1.1 million likes on X. As the hype grows, the trailer promises a spectacular gaming experience slated to be published in 2025. As the gaming world awaits additional developments, the GTA 6 trailer’s record-breaking performance cements its position in internet history.

ALSO READ: Rockstar Games Unveils Highly Anticipated ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Trailer