Hareem Shah Returning to Pakistan- Will She be Arrested over Money Laundering Case?

Hareem Shah is once again in hot waters. This TikToker is currently on vacation in Malaysia. It seems that she wants to come back to Pakistan for which she through her lawyer had filed a plea seeking orders to prevent police from arresting Hareem Shah on her arrival at Pakistan airport over Money Laundering Case.

As far as the overall case is concerned, some months back, FIA launched a money laundering case when Hareem shah’s video with a large amount of money surfaced on the internet. The video was uploaded on January 10, 2022, where Hareem can be seen carrying two stacks of British pounds in her hands.

With the video, most of the people were disgusted but FIA announced that it has opened an investigation again Hareem who claimed to have carried a hefty amount of money to the United Kingdom which is totally against the law. Since it was a long tour, FIA has also written a letter to United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to take action against Shah.

Whether they took the action against TikToker or not is unknown but from that time the investigation over Hareem’s travel to the UK with Money is still in process. Also, it is revealed that she herself had confessed to money laundering to the UK.

Now when she wants to come back, she does not want the police to arrest her and due to this she filed a plea but the court said that she can file a plea to avoid arrest when she reaches Pakistan.

Justice KK Agha was quite annoyed over this social media sensation, and he remarked:

Is Hareem Shah the same woman who claimed to have committed money laundering? SHC provided security to Hareem Shah earlier as well but she misused the orders favoring her. Stop playing games with the court,”

Moreover, he revealed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cannot be restricted from holding a probe against her when she herself has admitted to money laundering. Will Hareem come back to Pakistan now? Let’s wait and watch.

