Hashoo Group joins hands with M/o FE&PT’s NEST to launch Hospitality Scholarships

Continuing its mission to promote accessible education and employment opportunities for the economic upliftment of Pakistan, the country’s leading hospitality and tourism conglomerate, Hashoo Group, has collaborated with the National Endowment Scholarships for Talent (NEST) of the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training M/o FE&PT, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad. This collaboration will introduce dedicated Hospitality Scholarships in Pakistan to promote the Hospitality & Tourism Sector, marking the first time in the country.

The hospitality sector is one of the highest employment-generating sectors, both internationally and locally. Through this impactful initiative, underprivileged students across Pakistan will be eligible to receive scholarships for their two-year Diploma/Associate Degree Program in hospitality and tourism offered by Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM). Additionally, this partnership will provide a gateway for underserved students of the Hashoo Foundation – the corporate social responsibility arm of the Hashoo Group, to benefit from the Nursing, Arts, & Culture Scholarships program that NEST offers.

Hashoo Group and NEST will also actively explore opportunities nationwide to support talented and underprivileged students who could greatly benefit from financial assistance on their educational journey. The main objective of NEST is to provide scholarships to needy yet talented students who need additional resources to continue their studies. Mr. Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer-NEST/Federal Secretary M/o Federal Education & Professional Training, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad, expressed his point of view by calling this partnership a step in the right direction, empowering underprivileged youth. He added that enabling hospitality and tourism-related scholarships to NEST’s ambit is a constructive gesture that has diversified NEST’s role. The organization serves as a transformative force, bridging educational gaps by providing scholarships to talented students in underserved areas. To date, NEST has granted 6000+ scholarships across diverse fields, making a positive impact on education and employment opportunities for these students.

