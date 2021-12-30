Health-tech startup Healthwire raises $3.3mn in Funding

With the ever-growing software houses and incubators, many new tech startups have emerged giving them an opportunity to rise and be successful. One such Health-tech startup, Healthwire raised $3.3 million in funding. As the name suggests, Healthwire is a health tech startup providing horizontally integrated healthcare services in Pakistan. Founded by Hamza Iqbal, the main goal of the company was to provide health care services in inaccessible areas at affordable prices in Pakistan.

Health-tech startup aims at extending its Services with this funding

The idea of the company attracted many local and international investors. Almost 47 firms participated in the funding round among which Habib Bank Limited, Dilsons Private Limited, and angel investors from Silicon Valley were some big names. The year 2021 has resulted in ripe years when it comes to funding since Pakistani firms have received record funding coming in this year. No doubt, this year was a turning point for Pakistani startups as total earning was above $300 million, which is six times higher than 2020 funding.

No doubt the basic idea behind this app is well planned since it wants to connect doctors and patients through IT, using the app as the medium. While telling about how the app actually performs, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Healthwire, Muhammad Nabeel said:

“The patient-doctor interaction is the point where the whole healthcare ecosystem converges. By having this interaction on our health-tech platform, we can ensure that quality healthcare is accessible to patients in the remotest areas of the country. The economies of scale of the tech platform allow us to ensure that this access is affordable and inclusive.”

From this funding, Healthware will extend its services in Pakistan and make it one of the biggest apps providing extraordinary services in the country.

No doubt, the digital health ecosystem will shape the future of health tech and more people will rely on online consultancy instead of going to hospitals. Other than this, there are many areas which do not have health care facilities available due to which people have to travel to cities which is not just time taking but also gets costly. Such apps can help them get consultancy from the comfort of their homes.

