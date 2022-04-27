HEC Encourages Universities to Avail Free 5G Training Program by QWA

In the past few years Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission (HEC) has approached different industry partners to play their role in developing industry led programs. HEC is working tirelessly to abridge the gap between the industry and academia and to produce skilled work force in the market. In efforts to minimize the gap HEC has initiated a program in collaboration with Central Asian Cellular Forum (CACF) and Qualcomm Wireless Academy (QWA) to deliver a free 5G training program for the university students.

5G is the future. It is more fast, efficient and reliable. 5G revolution will open doors to new ways that will improve the public safety. It has massive bandwidth and low latency, which will greatly facilitate the public safety officials in doing their work more efficiently. All this only possible if the in-depth knowledge of 5G is given.

The Executive Director Dr. Shaista Sohail of HEC has initiated this venture. Earlier in Islamabad a meeting was held in this regard Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry with Central Asian Cellular Forum. HEC Members, Industry scientists and Academia persons (from different universities) attended the meeting.

Dr. Shaista explained the objective of the meeting to reduce the gap between industry and academia. She further explained that the gap has widened due to lack of any collaborations between industry and academia. It is a known fact that due to the lack of in-depth knowledge and required skill-set of the trending technology 5G, students have lost many great available opportunities in the market.

The executive director further added that though the faculty in the universities are highly qualified but due to limited or no exposure to the current industry trends, the faculty cannot fully assist the students; due to these limitations the university faculty focus is more on the theoretical aspects, thus resulting in less skilled workforce. The under-skilled workforce is no match for the flourishing industry and trends.

Realizing the fact that 5G technology is the future and it is rapidly expanding across the globe. The upcoming era belongs to Wireless Engineers and Technicians, keeping in view its significance the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has decided to collaborate with Central Asian Cellular Forum and Qualcomm Wireless Academy (QWA) and has encouraged all universities in Pakistan for taking maximum advantage of this opportunity offered by Qualcomm Wireless Academy in the shape of free courses offered by them.

In this regard HEC has issued letters to all universities. In the letter HEC has requested to enroll their students in the 5G training program for the professional development and to meet the industry requirement. After completing the course the students will be getting a certificate from Qualcomm. QWA is also offering more advanced 5G trainings at a discounted price.

The HEC Director showed her optimism regarding the QWA free 5G training courses, that it will produce students who will have more in-depth knowledge and understanding of the 5G technology and ultimately will be more skilled aa per the industry standards.

This Free 5G Training Program by QWA is prepared and delivered by experts of QWA technology and this course is open for both undergraduate and graduate students at universities.

